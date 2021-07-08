How The Walking Dead Season 11 Will Reference a Big Michonne Storyline from the Comics
The Walking Dead may have concluded the series-regular run of Danai Gurira’s Michonne over a year ago, but her presence on the AMC television show remains. That’s because the latest teaser for the show’s eleventh and final season seemingly confirms the upcoming presence of a character from the comic book source material who’s crucial to the sword-swinging survivor: her long-lost daughter. So, how will that work with Michonne no longer on the series?www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 0