The 2021 WWE NXT Breakout Tournament began during Tuesday’s live episode on the USA Network. The first match of the opening round saw Duke Hudson defeat Ikemen Jiro. There’s no word yet on who Hudson will face next as WWE has not announced the Breakout bracket as of this writing. It was noted during the show that the tournament will continue next Tuesday night, but no matches were announced. The remaining competitors in the tournament are Hudson, Trey Baxter, Carmelo Hayes, Andre Chase, Josh Briggs, Joe Gacy, and Odyssey Jones.