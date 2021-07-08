Pear Valley Vineyards Named CCWC Winery of the Year

2021 Central Coast Wine, Vinegar, and Spirits Competition Winners

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce the winners of the 19th annual Central Coast Wine Competition (CCWC), the Central Coast Spirits Competition (CCSC), and the Central Coast Vinegar Competition (CCVC). The blind-tasting event was held on Jun. 15 through the 17 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This is the largest wine competition on California’s Central Coast, which encompasses ten counties stretching from Alameda to Ventura.

This year’s competition included 94 wineries and 508 wines entered. The competition features 62 classes based on grape varieties and vintages, where the “Best of “ wines are selected for their varietal typicity, quality, and character.

Best of Show/Best of Red

Carol Shelton Wines, Santa Rosa,

2019 Coquille Rogue

Best Dessert

Halter Ranch, Paso Robles,

2019 Vin De Paille

Best Sparkling

Robert Hall, Paso Robles,

2019 Cavern Select

Sparkling Grenache Blanc

Best Rose

Vina Robles Vineyards and Winery, Paso Robles,

2020 Ros Huerhuero Vineyard

Best White

Bushong Vintage Company,

Paso Robles,

2020 Spanish Castle Queen

The Central Coast Wine Competition named Pear Valley Vineyards as the 2021 Winery of the Year. The Paso Robles winery had 20 entries with four best of class awards, four double golds, and five golds. This is the first Winery of the Year honor for Pear Valley.

The Central Coast Spirits Competition featured 60 total classes with 13 companies and 35 total entries.

Best of Show/Best of Class Whiskey

Stark Spirits, Pasadena,

Peated Single Malt

Best of Class Amaro

Pendray’s Distillery, Templeton, Amaro

Best of Class Gin

Tin City Distillery, Paso Robles, Classic Gin

Best of Class Rye

Krobar Craft Distillery, Paso Robles, 100 percent Rye

Best of Class Vodka

Azeo, Paso Robles, Vodka

The Central Coast Vinegar Competition featured four brands with 11 total entries in 11 classes based on varieties.

Best of Show/Best of Barrel Aged

Kismet Refining Company,

Escondido, Black Garlic Balsamic

Best of Class Flavored

Kismet Refining Company,

Escondido, Hibiscus

Best of Class Infused

Broken Clock Vinegar Works, Solvang, Chardonnay

and Lavender

Best of Class Other Fruit

Aris Vinegar, Paso Robles,

Pomegranate

“The Central Coast produces extraordinary wines, spirits, and vinegars, and we are proud to be able to showcase several of the best. We look forward to displaying these winning entries during the 2021 California Mid-State Fair,” said Colleen Bojorquez, Interim CEO.

Full results for all three competitions can be found at centralcoastwinecomp.com

The 2021 California Mid-State Fair runs Jul. 21 through Aug. 1, and this year, it is celebrating its 75th Anniversary.