Rain continues through tomorrow then decreasing for the weekend
VICTORIA, Texas – This evening rain and isolated storms will continue. We are under a Marginal Risk for an isolated tornado. They are possible with any storm through this evening. Rain could be heavy at times. The rain will continue into tomorrow eventually rain chances will start to decrease tomorrow night as low pressure system starts to move away from South Texas. Highs expected to be in the low to mid 80s.www.crossroadstoday.com
