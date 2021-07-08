Rain continues through tomorrow then decreasing for the weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to another warm and humid start to our Wednesday, with a few showers out there. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, but rain chances will be a bit lower than compared to the past couple of days. Due to this fact, high temperatures will warm into the upper-80s this afternoon. Isolated, localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, but no major concerns are expected.