Victoria, TX

Rain continues through tomorrow then decreasing for the weekend

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – This evening rain and isolated storms will continue. We are under a Marginal Risk for an isolated tornado. They are possible with any storm through this evening. Rain could be heavy at times. The rain will continue into tomorrow eventually rain chances will start to decrease tomorrow night as low pressure system starts to move away from South Texas. Highs expected to be in the low to mid 80s.

EnvironmentKRQE News 13

Heavy rain moves in by the weekend

(KRQE) –A storm system will bring heavy rainfall to northern and western New Mexico through the weekend, increasing the risk of flash flooding. There is a Flash Flood Watch out until late tonight for portions of western and northern New Mexico, but the elevated risk for flash flooding is just beginning. The Flash Flood Watch expands to most of western and northern New Mexico Thursday and Friday.
Environmentwfxd.com

Rain chances increase into the weekend

Weather Updates from TV6 Meteorologists Karl Bohnak and Jennifer Perez. High pressure moves through the area today. Conditions will be seasonably cool. Then, tonight showers move in across the west. It will spread east tomorrow. An area of low pressure along with a cold front will slowly move through to kick off the weekend. Therefore another round of showers will move in Friday night through Saturday. However, the heat and humidity ramp up on Saturday through Monday.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Rain chances slowly decrease as temperatures warm

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wednesday! We are off to another warm and humid start to our Wednesday, with a few showers out there. We’ll see periods of rain and storms on our Wednesday, but rain chances will be a bit lower than compared to the past couple of days. Due to this fact, high temperatures will warm into the upper-80s this afternoon. Isolated, localized flash flooding cannot be ruled out, but no major concerns are expected.

