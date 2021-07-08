Riverview High And Elementary Schools Receive New Principals

When students at Riverview High (RVHS) and Riverview Elementary (RES) Schools head back to their classrooms next month, there will be new principals to greet them. Although new to the roles, both principals are familiar faces in the schools. Brian Spiro, who is taking over at RVHS, has served in the past as the school’s assistant principal for student affairs and assistant principal for curriculum, and Teri Madill, who is taking over at RES, has been assistant principal at RES since 2015.