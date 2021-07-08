Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Riverview, FL

Riverview High And Elementary Schools Receive New Principals

By Kate Quesada
ospreyobserver.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen students at Riverview High (RVHS) and Riverview Elementary (RES) Schools head back to their classrooms next month, there will be new principals to greet them. Although new to the roles, both principals are familiar faces in the schools. Brian Spiro, who is taking over at RVHS, has served in the past as the school’s assistant principal for student affairs and assistant principal for curriculum, and Teri Madill, who is taking over at RES, has been assistant principal at RES since 2015.

www.ospreyobserver.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
Temple Terrace, FL
City
Plant City, FL
City
Riverview, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Football Games#Riverview Elementary#Rvhs#Res#Durant High School#The Rvhs Community#Usf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate falling behind on infrastructure

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is falling behind on his plan to pass both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a budget resolution during the July work period after Republicans voted in unison Wednesday to block a motion to begin the infrastructure debate. Now the start of the Senate floor...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate braces for a nasty debt ceiling fight

Republicans are digging in on the federal debt limit, warning Democrats that it will be up to them to avoid a default as President Biden pushes for trillions more in spending. GOP senators are taking a firm line as Democrats plot a path for their $3.5 trillion spending measure, which the party plans to pass with budget reconciliation rules that will prevent the GOP from blocking it with a filibuster.
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday to four counts of rape and seven other sexual assault counts. Sheriff’s deputies brought the 69-year-old convicted rapist into court in a wheelchair. He was wearing a brown jail jumpsuit and face mask. Attorney Mark Werksman entered the plea for the disgraced movie mogul a day after Weinstein was extradited to California from New York, where he was serving a 23-year prison term.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...

Comments / 1

Community Policy