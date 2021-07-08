Dr. Anthony Fauci SiriusXM “Doctor Radio Reports" Interview: NIH Director Talks Face Masks for Fully Vaccinated, “Long COVID,” Delta Variant & More
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, joined SiriusXM Doctor Radio's Doctor Radio Reports and clarified for show host Dr. Marc Siegel when people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear masks. He also talked about America's problem with vaccine hesitancy and the issues that could arise for the unvaccinated population who come in contact with the Delta variant.30seconds.com
Comments / 2