Dr. Anthony Fauci SiriusXM “Doctor Radio Reports" Interview: NIH Director Talks Face Masks for Fully Vaccinated, “Long COVID,” Delta Variant & More

Not only is the coronavirus pandemic not over, but those who are unvaccinated are putting us all at risk—and for some, they may meet a fate worse than death. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on SiriusXM's Doctor Radio's "Doctor Radio Reports" with Dr. Marc Siegel (airing tomorrow at 2pm), to discuss the dangers of the unvaccinated not getting their shots—and how it puts them and you at serious risk. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice