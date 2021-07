Thursday, July 15th is the deadline to have crop acreage certified with the Farm Service Agency office without paying a fee says District Conservationist Cathy Froelich:. “If you have not certified, get into town, call ahead, get your maps, whatever you need to do, but after the 14th, you will be charged to certify. What will get done is they will certify what crops they planted on which fields. Corn, soybeans, wheat, whatever it was. You just have to report what crops you planted, when you plant, what your planting date was so it is all written down at the local FSA office.”