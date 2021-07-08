City of Bryan names Interim Parks & Recreation and Facilities Director

The City of Bryan named a new Interim Director of Parks & Recreation and Facilities.

David Schmitz will serve in the interim capacity until a permanent replacement has been set. A timeline on when that will happen has not yet been announced.

Schmitz is serving in the role after the former director Linda Cornelius passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

Schmitz retired from the City of College Station as their Parks & Rec Director in 2020. He previously served as the City of Bryan's Parks & Rec Director in 2008 after serving since 1999. Schmitz is a Certified Parks and Recreation Professional from the National Recreation and Park Association.

In his new role, Schmitz will oversee programming on aquatics, parks maintenance and projects that are underway to enhance parks and recreational activities in Bryan.