Local Haitian Community Still Processing Assassination Of President Jovenel Moïse

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for July 8. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Tropical storm warnings have already been issued for much of Eastern Massachusetts, as we await the arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa. The state's first tropical storm of the season rolls through just as Boston logged its wettest first week of July in over a century. We talk about how you and your plants can stay safe with WBUR meteorologist David Epstein.