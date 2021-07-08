Pima County Board of Supervisors Rescind COVID-19 Emergency Resolution

The Pima County Board of Supervisors, in a 3-2 vote Tuesday, rescinded a resolution from March 19, 2020, that declared a state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency declaration authority had allowed the Board to take immediate and urgent actions that included regulating businesses, limiting gatherings, and requiring mask-wearing in public as cases began to rise, eventually peaking in late December/early January. All those restrictions had already been lifted by state or local actions before Tuesday’s vote.