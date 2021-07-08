Cancel
Gilford, NH

Marilyn Manson Turns Himself Into Authorities for Spitting on a Videographer

By MetalSucks
MetalSucks
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs anticipated, Marilyn Manson (né Brian Warner) has turned himself into authorities to face two misdemeanor assault charges, TMZ reports. The charges stem not from the deluge of recent allegations that the shock rocker abused multiple women, but from an August 2019 show at the Bank of NH Pavilion in Gilford, NH, during which Manson allegedly spit on a videographer. The videographer had been “subcontracted by a New Hampshire based company” to record the concert.

www.metalsucks.net

