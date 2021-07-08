Dear Friend: Every person is precious and indispensable to someone

Every Sunday at noon, almost without exception, I visit my father and his wife for lunch. Accompanying me is usually one of my children, depending on what’s happening that particular Sunday. Lunch with Popa as we affectionately call it is one of my favorite times of the week. They live in a two-bedroom apartment, about ¾ of a mile from where I live. Vestiges of my father’s European/Jewish heritage are evident everywhere, including a table full of smoked fish, pickled vegetables, and desserts – not to mention the incessant demands to eat more food than we actually need or want. The whole scene is sweet. We spend our time catching up on the week we’ve just had, with my dad and his wife mostly sharing about their excursions to various healthcare professionals and me showing pictures of our puppy or fixing something that has mysteriously gone wrong with the one smartphone they share.
Comments / 0