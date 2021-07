Billionaire Jeff Bezos flew to space for 11 minutes Tuesday, following trips beyond Earth’s atmosphere by business magnates Richard Branson and Elon Musk. Some have criticized the costly journeys, as people on this planet struggle with a still-ongoing pandemic, persistent wealth inequality and worsening climate change. But Miles O’Brien, science correspondent for PBS Newshour, argues in a piece for the Washington Post that such efforts will “help the rest of humanity along the way.” He joined Jim Braude on Greater Boston to discuss.