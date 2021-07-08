DMV announces new laws

Jessica Roach of the Assessor’s Office stated during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 21, the plan is to increase the administration fee from $3 to $6. According to Roach, if the commissioners approve the increase at the public hearing, which is set for July 12, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) would need about 2 months to get renewal notices mailed out with the new fees for vehicle registrations expiring in future months. There is no set date when the fee will change, as it would depend on ITD and how long it takes them to make the changes.