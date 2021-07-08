DMV announces new laws
A number of motor vehicle laws took effect July 1. Expansion of voluntary disability indicator on vehicle registrations – Vehicle owners whose vehicle is regularly occupied by a person who has a communication impairment, such as autism, may voluntarily indicate so on their vehicle registration. Currently, this indicator only applies to vehicle owners who have a disability. This indication on the registration alerts law enforcement officers there may be someone in the vehicle with a communication impairment before approaching a stopped vehicle.www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com
