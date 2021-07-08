Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DMV announces new laws

By Staff Report
Kenbridge Victoria Dispatch
 13 days ago

A number of motor vehicle laws took effect July 1. Expansion of voluntary disability indicator on vehicle registrations – Vehicle owners whose vehicle is regularly occupied by a person who has a communication impairment, such as autism, may voluntarily indicate so on their vehicle registration. Currently, this indicator only applies to vehicle owners who have a disability. This indication on the registration alerts law enforcement officers there may be someone in the vehicle with a communication impairment before approaching a stopped vehicle.

www.kenbridgevictoriadispatch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmv#Vehicle Registration#License Plates#Dmv#Unremarried#Ducks Unlimited Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Cars
Related
Columbia County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

County DMV warns of refund scam

HUDSON — Several Columbia County residents said a texting scam from a number pretending to be linked to the Department of Motor Vehicles is turning up, according to the county clerk’s office. At least five people have reported a texting scam from a number claiming to be with “Motor Vehicles,”...
Virginia Stategazettejournal.net

DMV bills take effect in Virginia

A number of bills passed by the 2021 General Assembly and signed by Gov. Ralph Northam will be of interest to customers of the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles took effect on July 1. According to a DMV release, they are:. —Expansion of Voluntary Disability Indicator on Vehicle Registrations. House...
Nevada StateNew Haven Register

Nevada changing to new-look, higher-security DMV cards

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada driver’s licenses and identification cards are getting a new look and upgraded security features, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said Monday. DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said the agency began rolling out cards at a busy Las Vegas office and the Reno office is...
PoliticsNBC Washington

DC DMV Resumes Walk-In Services

Walk-in service resumes Tuesday at all D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles locations. For the first time since the pandemic led D.C. to close offices, in-person services will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Service centers are open Tuesday through Saturday. Here are DMV locations and hours. Road tests will...
TrafficAugusta Free Press

DMV launches pedestrian safety campaign

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The summer season means more pedestrians will take to Virginia streets and sidewalks as people head out to enjoy local attractions. This is especially true this year, as COVID-19 cases are decreasing, more people are getting vaccinated, and the re-opening of businesses...
Carson City, NVKOLO TV Reno

New look: DMV unveils new driver’s license design

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Your next Nevada driver’s license or ID card will have a new look. The DMV on Friday unveiled its new design with updated security features. It’s the first new look since 2008, with the DMV making changes to it in 2014. It was designed by...
Buffalo, NYWIVB

Is the DMV texting you? It could be a scam

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If the DMV is texting you about updating your personal information, you should take a closer look – because it is a scam. The DMV and state department are warning consumers not to take the bait or it could cost you a lot more than money.
Iowa Stateclarindaherald.com

Iowa introduces series of new laws

Starting last Thursday, just in time for a holiday weekend, Iowans could have alcohol delivered to their doorstep by a third-party vendor. That’s just one of dozens of aws that went on Iowa’s books July 1. Earlier this year, 153 pieces of legislation were passed by state lawmakers and signed...
Vermont StateSt. Albans Messenger

Vermont DMV announces plan to reopen satellite office in St. Albans

The Vermont DMV is planning to reopen its St. Albans Office on August 2. “While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” said Governor Phil Scott, according to a press release.
Jefferson County, IDPost Register

Increase to Administration fee at Rigby DMV

Jessica Roach of the Assessor’s Office stated during the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 21, the plan is to increase the administration fee from $3 to $6. According to Roach, if the commissioners approve the increase at the public hearing, which is set for July 12, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) would need about 2 months to get renewal notices mailed out with the new fees for vehicle registrations expiring in future months. There is no set date when the fee will change, as it would depend on ITD and how long it takes them to make the changes.
Public Safetylocalsyr.com

Car thefts are on the rise, says New York State DMV

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Car thefts are on the rise across New York State. The state is seeing a big increase year over year, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles. In fact, they are up 54 percent. Just under 13,000 cars were reported stolen in the state in...
New York City, NYOneida Dispatch

DMV warns motorists of rise in auto thefts across New York

NEW YORK — The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today warned motor vehicle owners of a rise in vehicle thefts in New York City and across the state, and reminded them of ways to prevent their vehicles from being stolen. From January through June 2021, motorcycle thefts...
Virginia Statewfirnews.com

New cannabis laws in Virginia In-Depth

Virginia’s new marijuana laws have been in effect for a little more than a week. We have a summary of the laws as well as a view of both sides of some issues regarding the recreational use of cannabis. More from WFIR’s Ian Price with this in-depth report:

Comments / 0

Community Policy