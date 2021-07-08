The Lass Word: Last Chance Packers, Will Any Break Out?

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be counting down the last ten Green Bay Packers’ draft classes. That continues today with the third-ranked class, the class of 2013. The rankings will be based on the contributions of each player, and their play for other teams, if they’ve left, will be factored in as well because if they turned out to be a good player, that means it was a good pick. A few quantifying measures we’ll be using are total years of primary starters and Pro Bowl appearances that each class produced, both provided by Football Reference. The issue with this is those are cumulative stats, and the last few classes are still developing and will very likely become starters and make some Pro Bowl appearances, so rankings won’t be solely based on those things.