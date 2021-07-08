Cancel
Trevor Bauer’s Leave Extended as Police, MLB Investigate Sexual Assault Allegations

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 13 days ago
Editor's Note: This story includes graphic descriptions of sexual assault allegations.

MLB announced Thursday that Trevor Bauer's leave will be extended seven days, effective Friday. This was made in agreement with the players association as the police and league continue to investigate the sexual assault allegations made against the Dodgers pitcher.

A woman said Bauer assaulted her twice earlier this year. She recently filed a domestic violence ex parte restraining order against him. It was executed June 28.

An ex parte is a temporary restraining order that does not allow the accused a chance to immediately respond in court. Instead, the accused is notified of the allegations and given a formal hearing and opportunity to respond at a later date to refute any allegations. Bauer’s representatives confirmed to Sports Illustrated that they will take part in a hearing scheduled for July 23.

The woman alleged Bauer committed several nonconsensual acts after what began as consensual sex. She alleges the pitcher choked her unconscious and penetrated her anally without consent in April.

A similar incident happened again in May, the woman said, when Bauer choked her unconscious. When she regained consciousness, the pitcher was repeatedly punching her in the head, which landed the woman in the emergency room due to severe trauma.

“This was the first punch I felt but it is very possible that Trevor had already been punching and scratching the right side of my face while I was unconscious,” the report read, per The Athletic. “Trevor then punched me hard with a closed fist to the left side of my jaw, the left side of my head, and both cheekbones. I remember this vividly and it was extremely startling and painful. I was absolutely frozen and terrified. I could not speak or move. After punching me several times, he then flipped me back onto my stomach and began choking me with hair. I lost consciousness again.”

The woman provided pictures of herself after the assault to the court, according to The Athletic, which show her face "visibly bruised and swollen, including under both of her eyes. She also has a swollen jaw, bloodied lip and scratches to the side of her face."

She underwent two medical examinations—one at the Alvarado Hospital Medical Center in San Diego on May 16 and another at Palomar Health in Escondido. During her second medical examination, she had a sexual assault response team (SART) exam, which included medical professionals photographing her entire body.

After the initial visit at Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, the woman spoke to San Diego Police Department detectives and reportedly downplayed what occurred, saying in her declaration, “I was afraid what Trevor would do if he found out. I remain afraid that Trevor will find me and hurt me for going to the hospital.”

Later, she had a recorded phone conversation with Bauer at the request of the Pasadena Police Department, in which she asked him, “What did you do to me when I was unconscious?”

Bauer reportedly said he punched her in the buttocks but did not address any subsequent comments on the subject.

MLB included in its announcement of Bauer's extended leave for an additional seven days that the investigation is still “ongoing.”

