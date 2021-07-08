The Taliban Have Been Sweeping Across Afghanistan As Foreign Forces Leave

The brazen assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise this month shocked the world. The international community has poured $13 billion in aid into Haiti over the last decade to try to stabilize and rebuild the nation. Despite the country’s widely acknowledged despair and staggering poverty, the hope remained that this large-scale assistance could help Haiti reform and restore after a lengthy period of instability following a devastating earthquake in 2010. Yet in the end, to many observers, the aid not only failed to rebuild the country, but primarily served to prop up a corrupt government allowing violence and political paralysis to metastasize.