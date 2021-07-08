Cancel
Baton Rouge, LA

Gov. John Bel Edwards joins the President's Council of Governors

By Gabbii King
WDSU
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. — Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced in a press release that he will join the President’s Council of Governors, a bipartisan advisory group of some of the nation’s governors that focuses on improving the coordination between state and federal agencies on issues of national homeland security.

Politicswestcentralsbest.com

Zoom Meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards Registration

Together Louisiana is hosting a zoom meeting with Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, July 28 at 1:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to collaborate with his administration on environmental policy, fair taxes and criminal justice reform. Registration can be completed here and connection instructions will be emailed...
Baton Rouge, LAmyarklamiss.com

Governor John Bel Edwards issues statement after passing of former governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the passing of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards at the age of 93. “Few people have made such an indelible mark on our state as Governor Edwin Edwards. At just 17, he joined the Navy during World War II, beginning a lifetime of service to his state and country. He represented Louisiana’s 7th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives and served as the state’s only four-term governor, leading Louisiana through pivotal years of growth including launching efforts to create the state’s current constitution. Gov. Edwards was a fervent supporter of civil rights and ensured that his administration was as diverse as Louisiana, a commitment I have also made as governor. Edwin was a larger than life figure known for his wit and charm, but he will be equally remembered for being a compassionate leader who cared for the plight of all Louisianans. Our state has lost a giant, and we will miss him dearly. Donna and I send our deepest condolences to his wife, Trina, family and all who were blessed to call him a friend and ask everyone to join us in praying for God to comfort them during this difficult time.”
EducationWest Side Journal

John Bel Edwards vetoed fiscal transparency for school districts retirement at the age of just 31

Governor Edwards vetoed HB38 by Representative Rick Edmonds which would have brought transparency to how schools are spending our tax dollars. We are disappointed that Governor Edwards would veto this good-government transparency legislation. Louisiana outspends most of our neighbors per student while achieving among the lowest educational outcomes in the nation. The first step to turning around outcomes is by showing how school districts are spending taxpayer dollars, especially as hundreds of millions of federal bailout dollars flood into school board coffers. Now, instead of including school districts in the Louisiana Checkbook, their finances will remain in the dark.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sounds the alarm on spiking COVID-19 numbers, says ‘90% of cases are wholly preventable’

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the gravity of surging COVID-19 cases across the state in a Friday press conference, but he said he does not plan to implement any additional restrictions.    “At the moment, I am not considering reimposing mitigation measures or mandates,” Edwards said. “We will obviously continue to look at […] The post Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards sounds the alarm on spiking COVID-19 numbers, says ‘90% of cases are wholly preventable’ appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Public Healthbossierpress.com

With Startling Surge in COVID-19 Cases Among the Unvaccinated, Gov. John Bel Edwards Encourages All Louisianans to Take Precautions

BATON ROUGE — As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge among unvaccinated Louisianans, Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling upon all Louisianans to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state by getting their vaccine if they have not yet done so or by helping their family, friends and neighbors get the shot. Between February and July of 2021, unvaccinated people in Louisiana were 20 times more likely to become ill with COVID-19. “If you have not taken one of the COVID-19 vaccines and you’re 12 or older, it’s time to run, not walk, to one of the more than 1,400 locations where they are readily available all across the state of Louisiana,” Gov. Edwards said. “The Delta variant of COVID is now the dominant strain in Louisiana and without the protection that the safe and effective vaccines offer, you are far more likely to become ill with COVID in Louisiana. Our hospitals are again stretched thin with limited staff capacity, and the vast majority of COVID patients are not yet fully vaccinated against the illness.
Baton Rouge, LAkadn.com

Gov. Edwards Issues Statement on the Passing of Specialist Bernard Creque

BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards issued the following statement on the death of Spc. Bernard Creque. “I was saddened to learn of the death of Spc. Bernard Creque who dedicated his life to serving and protecting our state and nation through the Louisiana National Guard,” said Gov. Edwards. “He was a decorated soldier who faithfully executed his duties, most recently as a member of the LANG’s 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade. He tragically lost his life while deployed with his unit, and we will forever be grateful to him. Please join me and Donna in praying for his father, mother, family, hometown of Lake Charles and fellow soldiers.”
Baton Rouge, LAevangelinetoday.com

Gov. Edwards announces $315 million in funding going directly to communities

Staff Report BATON ROUGE — Gov. John Bel Edwards announced more than $315 million in federal coronavirus relief aid will be allocated to 290 Louisiana towns and cities under the American Rescue Plan to help them respond to the ongoing COVID-19 emergency and support economic recovery. “The American Rescue Plan provided vital aid for communities large and small all across Louisiana that are still…
Politicstheadvocate.com

Letters: On transgender women in sports, John Bel Edwards is too 'woke'

Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed the bill which would have restricted transgender women (biological males) from competing with females in sports in Louisiana schools. One of the reasons was that it would discriminate against transgender women. That is about .001% of the school-age members in the population. There are sports in which biological males can participate. By this veto Edwards is discriminating against 50% of the school-age children (biological females). Another reason he gave was that there were no such cases in Louisiana.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...

