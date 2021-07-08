Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN Insider Predicts Steelers Bench Ben Roethlisberger

By Noah Strackbein
Posted by 
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 14 days ago

Not everyone has high expectations for 39-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. One analyst at ESPN, however, believes this season will be even worse than imagined.

ESPN Insider Mike Tannenbaum said on 'Get Up' that Big Ben is headed for the bench by the end of the season.

"[Ben Roethlisberger] is going to be bad, and I expect him to benched by the middle of the season," Tannenbaum said. "... He's had a great career. It's over."

Tannenbaum points to the loss of Maurkice Pouncey and the lack of down-field passes from Roethlisberger last season as the reason for the downfall.

Roethlisberger threw for 3,3083 yards and 33 touchdowns to 10 interceptions last season. However, he will start the year with four new starting offensive linemen.

The Steelers backups are Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins and Josh Dobbs.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

Comments / 0

AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
217
Followers
312
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Espn#Steelers Bench#Allsteelers Si Steelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLSteelers Depot

Six Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Sleepers

Wednesday is the day. The day the Pittsburgh Steelers report for 2021 training camp. Their first practice, not available to the public unfortunately, will take place on Thursday. And we’ll be out there at camp for the first padded practice next week, July 28th. Before camp gets into full swing,...
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

David DeCastro Fires Back at Steelers After Release

The former Steeler offensive guard, David DeCastro, fired back at the owners of Steelers after his release from the team on June 24. According to Andrew Filipponi, a Pittsburgh radio host, DeCastro made his thoughts clear to Jim Colony, a reporter. “The owners are billionaires for a reason,” DeCastro said...
NFLchatsports.com

90 In 30: Steelers 2021 Training Camp Preview Series: Quincy Roche, Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 offseason practices concluded last week. Next up for the team is their annual training camp, which should get underway in the latter part of July. Ahead of training camp, we will preview the team’s 90-man roster three players at a time for you as part of a 30-post series. This Steelers 90-man roster preview that includes outlooks for each player goes alphabetically by last name to make it easy to follow along with.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Ben Roethlisberger Is Still Chiseled Out of Pizza & Beer

Ben Maller talks about a photo that was released of Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger arriving to training camp not looking all that much different than he normally does. This comes after earlier reports that Roethlisberger had adopted a "stricter" diet than Tom Brady. Listen below to Big Ben break down...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger Training Camp Photo

Today’s an important day for Pittsburgh Steelers nation. With players rolling up the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for Day 1 of 2021 training camp, Wednesday marks the end of the offseason and the beginning of the preseason for the reigning AFC North regular-season champs. Just as he has for the...
NFLchatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger not among the Top 10 elite NFL QBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off a season where they started 11-0, finished the year 12-4 and won the AFC North division. Ben Roethlisberger was able to come off a season-ending elbow injury in 2019 and play in every game but the Week 16 game vs. the Cleveland Browns, he was held out to let him rest before the playoffs.
NFLchatsports.com

Ben Roethlisberger Listed As HOF QB Least Likely To Win MVP In 2021

At this point in his career, it’s highly unlikely that Pittsburgh Steelers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wins the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award. However, just to make sure his stance was clear on the 39-year-old quarterback and a possible MVP award, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell included Roethlisberger in his MVP Tier rankings, listing Roethlisberger with four other Hall of Fame quarterbacks and citing him as the least likeliest member of the group — which features Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Seattle’s Russell Wilson, and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — to win the award in 2020.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts letting Melvin Ingram sign with Steelers was a mistake

It’s been a while since we discussed NFL free agency … probably because it was a miserable period for Indianapolis Colts fans, who had to watch their team bypass signing a legion of players who were excellent cultural and systematic fits. These players included left tackle Trent Williams, wideout Will...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Too Little, Too Late for Ben Roethlisberger

Doug Gottlieb reminds Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger that one offseason of healthy living won’t make up for more than a decade of neglect. While it may be encouraging to see Big Ben focused more on his physical health, his body will still be feeling the effects of all the years when he carried too much weight. It might improve his play compared to last season, but he’ll never return to his former glory regardless of how well he trains.
NFLRealGM

Ben Roethlisberger On Stricter Diet Than Tom Brady

Ben Roethlisberger has prioritized physical conditioning ahead of the season, to the point his "diet is stricter than" that of Tom Brady, according to a report. The report states Roethlisberger is "obsessed" with his new workout plan in an effort to prove naysayers wrong entering 2021. The quarterback agreed to...
Posted by
FanSided

There is still one Steelers player missing from Hall of Fame

With a flurry of Steelers set to be inducted to the Hall of Fame at the end of this summer, there is still one name missing from joining Canton. The Steelers are set to have a huge celebration in August when Bill Cowher, Troy Polamalu, Alan Faneca, Bill Nunn, and Donnie Shell are all given their gold jackets and join the Hall of Fame. Each of these players is well-deserving of this honor, and the argument can easily be made that both Nunn and Shell had to wait far too long to receive this honor. While the hype and focus should be on this group, there seems to be one Steelers name still missing from this group.
Weight LossPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Roethlisberger ‘obsessed’ with diet and workouts — at least according to one report

Three years ago at this time, Ben Roethlisberger was telling reporters that he was in the best shape of his career. Last March, the Steelers quarterback told the Post-Gazette’s Ron Cook he was “lighter and in better shape than I was in either of the past two years,” ostensibly raising the bar on the previous best shape of his career even as he was coming off elbow surgery in late 2019.
Weight Lossfantasypros.com

Ben Roethlisberger reportedly focusing on strict diet and weight loss

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been very focused on weight loss ever since the 2020 NFL season concluded. ESPN's Ryan Burr reports that the signal-caller's "biggest concern is weight loss" and that "he has been so driven since [the] season ended." (Ryan Burr on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Burr added that...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Former Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix Announces Retirement

PITTSBURGH -- For the second time this week, a former Pittsburgh Steelers player has announced their retirement from the game of football. On Sunday, former Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo decided he's hanging up his cleats for the final time after six seasons. Now, former fullback Roosevelt 'Rosie' Nix has made the same decision.

Comments / 0

Community Policy