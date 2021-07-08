Cancel
Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave for sexual assault accusation extended seven more days

By Dennis Young
NY Daily News
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMLB and its players’ union agreed to extend Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave for another week, the league said Thursday. The Dodgers pitcher has been on what is functionally a paid suspension since last Friday, three days after a woman obtained a restraining order against him. The restraining order contained graphic descriptions of Bauer sexually assaulting the woman, including choking her unconscious and penetrating her without her consent.

