Pets

Dog dad Pete Davidson says pup Mabel is 'great' at reducing anxiety

By Joe Cingrana
610 Sports Radio
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Staten Islander for life Pete Davidson is not only proud of his hometown, he’s also a proud dog dad. The 27-year-old comedian and actor teamed with Smartwater recently to help launch the brand’s very first “Rehydration Day” dedicated to getting some of that good ol’ H2O back into Americans after the July 4th weekend. Speaking with PeopleTV, Davidson said getting involved with the campaign was one of the "smartest decisions” he’s ever made. Another smart decision… Getting himself a four-legged friend.

Houston, TX
All sports news from Houston, including the Texans, Astros, Rockets and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/sportsradio610
Pete Davidson
#Dog#Anxiety#Tattoos#Staten Islander#Smartwater#Americans#Havanese
