Dog dad Pete Davidson says pup Mabel is 'great' at reducing anxiety
Staten Islander for life Pete Davidson is not only proud of his hometown, he’s also a proud dog dad. The 27-year-old comedian and actor teamed with Smartwater recently to help launch the brand’s very first “Rehydration Day” dedicated to getting some of that good ol’ H2O back into Americans after the July 4th weekend. Speaking with PeopleTV, Davidson said getting involved with the campaign was one of the "smartest decisions” he’s ever made. Another smart decision… Getting himself a four-legged friend.www.audacy.com
Comments / 0