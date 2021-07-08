Life Skills Center Dream Becomes Reality for Newtown Youth & Family Services

Life’s WORC (www.lifesworc.org), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and autism through its residential, community and trust services, which this year is celebrating its 50th anniversary – Celebrate 50! – recently awarded ten new scholarships valued at over $11,000. The scholarships were provided to those who are financially-challenged so that they too can access Life’s WORC’s Family Center for Autism’s programs. These recent scholarships were awarded to individuals on the Autism Spectrum ranging in age from 10 to 22 years old. They are being used for classes and activities in the Children’s Breakfast Club, Friday Night Social Scene, Culinary Connections, Teen Zumba, Adult Baking, Teen Baking, Teen Technology, Teen Painting, among others.
