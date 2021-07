All new Fios TV plans will come with Verizon's voice-powered Fios TV One box at no additional charge, and instead of subscribers having to pay a fee for a second Fios TV One box, they will be able to download the Fios TV app for the Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV and access the live television channels included in their plan using those set-top boxes. However, there is a limit of two simultaneous streams per Fios TV One box.