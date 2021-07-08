Cincinnati out to end home woes against Columbus

Training camp will be here before we know it and the Cincinnati Bengals will use it as an opportunity to figure out what they have at the tight end position. While Drew Sample looks to be the favorite to win the job, C.J. Uzomah is a proven vet for the team and would probably still be the TE1 had he not gotten injured early on last year. Sample was taken in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft for a reason though and it’s time for him to show why the Bengals took him whenre they did.