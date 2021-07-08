Cancel
Cincinnati out to end home woes against Columbus

By Field Level Media
 14 days ago

FC Cincinnati has an opportunity to end their home misery when rival Columbus makes its first visit to TQL Stadium on Friday. Cincinnati (3-5-2, 11 points) has lost all three matches and been outscored 6-2 since debuting its new home on May 16. The Crew (4-3-4, 16 points) have a...

