July 9 – July 15, 2021

This summer during the months of July and August the First Baptist of Ballston Spa will sponsor a Summer Lunch Program for children living in and around the village. Nutritious lunches will be made daily and distributed in seven locations. Volunteers are needed to assemble and distribute the lunches. Anyone who is interested in volunteering in some way in making a financial contribution, or in obtaining an application or a menu can contact the church at 518-885-8361 or at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or bspabaptist.org. Please help to impact the children of Ballston Spa in a positive way.