Richland School District Two employee arrested in investigation into criminal sexual conduct with a minor
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Columbia Police Department, an employee at Longleaf Middle was arrested during an investigation into criminal sexual conduct with a minors. Police say John Meredith Jennings turned himself in on Wednesday, and he is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.www.abccolumbia.com
