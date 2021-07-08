How Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney sons are profiting from latest NIL policy

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney's sons, Drew and Will Swinney, have developed their own merchandise through the Players Trunk, released on Wednesday. The "Swinney Bros" created both an adult and youth T-shirt and hoodie that say, 'Holder U,' which is a nod to Will, a fifth-year senior, being the Tigers' starting holder since 2017. The two have become the latest Clemson athletes to profit from the NCAA's interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy. Justyn Ross, the first known Clemson athlete to have an NIL deal, also has a collection of merchandise with the Players Trunk.