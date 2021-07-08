Man gets 18 months related to summer 2020 Charleston riots

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– A South Carolina man has been sentenced to a year and a half in federal prison after pleading guilty to taking part in violence that erupted last summer in Charleston following the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors said Thursday that Abraham Jenkins was also sentenced to three years of supervised release, once he’s released from prison. More than 100 businesses were damaged as a peaceful protest in Charleston’s historic downtown erupted into violence following Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis in May 2000. Prosecutors say Jenkins sprayed a fire extinguisher at police officers patrolling Charleston and threw a burning T-shirt through a broken back window of a Charleston Police cruiser.