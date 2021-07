Now that the BMW 2 Series Coupe is out and about, it’s time to look forward to the main course in its line-up – the M2. This will most likely be the most fun to drive new BMW launched over the next 10 years and it could very well also be a last hoorah for compact M cars with an ICE under the hood. There’s a lot riding on the success of this car and the shoes the current M2 left to be filled are pretty darn huge.