Man accused of shooting Daytona Beach police officer charged with attempted first-degree murder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Court records show that the man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer in the head last month has officially been charged with attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Othal Wallace is accused of shooting officer Jason Raynor in the head on June 23 while Raynor was out on patrol.

Documents show that the charges were officially filed by State Attorney R.J. Larizza on Thursday.

The shooting sparked a nationwide manhunt for Wallace, who was eventually caught in Georgia days later.

Wallace was extradited back to Volusia County last week.

Wallace is being held at the Volusia County Jail, while Raynor remains hospitalized.

