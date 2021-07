Pine County Health and Human Services is fortunate to have 33 licensed child foster care homes. Foster homes are a resource for children and families who are having significant life challenges. To all our county’s foster and relative homes- — we are so grateful for you and all you do. You hold the hands of little ones who have faced significant trauma in their young lives. You comfort them when their whole words have been turned upside down. You develop relationships with your foster children’s biological parents and support them to ensure that the entire family system can function in a healthier way. We applaud you and recognize that we could not do our work without you— thank you.