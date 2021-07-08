Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities open house July 17

GREENVILLE — Local business owners and wellness practitioners will come together Saturday, July 17 to support local, nonprofit, Center for Universal Artisans and Humanities. The center, also known as DCMC, has been teaming up with The Rainbow Collaborative to host a quarterly fundraiser to help raise awareness of self-care, as well as highlight the modalities, local businesses and the center itself. The event will begin at 311 S. Broadway, Greenville, Ohio at 11 a.m. and practitioners will be available for 15 minute sessions until 3 p.m.