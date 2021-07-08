Kennedy Center Honoree Midori to play violin with National Repertory Orchestra
Breckenridge’s National Repertory Orchestra has been performing regularly this summer since its season began June 26, and the nonprofit focused on educating young musicians is packing as much as possible into the shortened six-week festival. This week, the orchestra has planned concerts that blend classical and contemporary music for the Riverwalk Center on Friday, July 9, and the Dillon Amphitheater on Saturday, July 10.www.summitdaily.com
