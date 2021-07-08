Proposed camo 'Florida Native' license plates will let you be the best kind of Florida Man

There’s no shortage of choices when picking out a license plate in Florida, but it's only human to never be satisfied. Despite the state's Cheesecake Factory-sized menu of options, a constant stream of newly proposed plates is always on offer. One newly proposed tag will allow long-time residents to be the best kind of Florida Man. The camouflage-toned plate will both brag about their ‘native’ status and helping the state’s native plant species.