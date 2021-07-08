Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenville, OH

Greenville police blotter

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 14 days ago

June 29, 4:59 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of River Street in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, police located Ruth Caudill in the living room and and her live-in boyfriend, Derick Burton in the bedroom. Burton was breathing but unresponsive. Police observed a used syringe by Burton’s feet and an empty baggy containing white residue. Paramedics arrived soon after and revived Burton with NARCAN. Derick refused to be treated and advised he did not do any drugs. The needle and empty baggy were disposed of. Caudill was served a nuisance abatement form by police on September 16, 2019. Since then there have been three other overdoses at the property since 2020, a trash complaint, and two nuisance violations. Due to the problems coming from the residence after Caudill was found guilty of nuisance abatement, police charged her for violating the nuisance abatement order. She was advised of the violation and was issued a copy of this citation.

www.dailyadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Greenville, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Blotter#Dui#Narcan#Dui#Chevy#Sfst#Ovi#The Greenville Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

As Tokyo Games open, can Olympic flame burn away the funk?

TOKYO (AP) — Disputed, locked down and running a year late, the Tokyo Games began at last Friday night, a multinational showcase of the finest athletes of a world fragmented by disease — and an event steeped in the political and medical baggage of a relentless pandemic whose presence haunts every Olympic corner.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy