Greenville police blotter

June 29, 4:59 a.m.: Police were dispatched to the 100 block of River Street in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, police located Ruth Caudill in the living room and and her live-in boyfriend, Derick Burton in the bedroom. Burton was breathing but unresponsive. Police observed a used syringe by Burton’s feet and an empty baggy containing white residue. Paramedics arrived soon after and revived Burton with NARCAN. Derick refused to be treated and advised he did not do any drugs. The needle and empty baggy were disposed of. Caudill was served a nuisance abatement form by police on September 16, 2019. Since then there have been three other overdoses at the property since 2020, a trash complaint, and two nuisance violations. Due to the problems coming from the residence after Caudill was found guilty of nuisance abatement, police charged her for violating the nuisance abatement order. She was advised of the violation and was issued a copy of this citation.