Arizona State

New Analysis: Efforts in Four States Follow Arizona in Proposed and Ongoing Partisan “Audits” of 2020 Election

By Brennan Center for Justice
YubaNet
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, Protect Democracy, and the R Street Institute today published Partisan Election Review Efforts in Five States, a look at efforts to conduct so-called “audits” of 2020 election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In each state, election officials have already conducted post-election audits without any findings of widespread fraud. The partisan attempts to review election results are organized by people publicly associated with pro-Trump conspiracy theories. These plans, the report’s authors show, have severe deficiencies in basic security, accuracy, reliability, and transparency.

