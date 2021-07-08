New Analysis: Efforts in Four States Follow Arizona in Proposed and Ongoing Partisan “Audits” of 2020 Election

The Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law, Protect Democracy, and the R Street Institute today published Partisan Election Review Efforts in Five States, a look at efforts to conduct so-called “audits” of 2020 election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In each state, election officials have already conducted post-election audits without any findings of widespread fraud. The partisan attempts to review election results are organized by people publicly associated with pro-Trump conspiracy theories. These plans, the report’s authors show, have severe deficiencies in basic security, accuracy, reliability, and transparency.