This Week On SPEED SPORT TV – July 8-11
MOORESVILLE, N.C. – SPEED SPORT TV and its affiliate partners are set for another busy weekend of racing across the United States. The ARCA Midwest Tour is back in action this Saturday night with the running of the Wayne Carter Classic at Grundy County Speedway in Morris, Ill. Modern stars like Ty Majeski and Casey Johnson will battle the likes of Rich Bickle and Larry Schuler Saturday night. SPEED SPORT TV affiliate Midwest Tour TV will have complete coverage of the event.www.speedsport.com
