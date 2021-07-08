Steven Seagal sells bulletproof Scottsdale home for $3.55 million

One of the most unique homes in Arizona has just sold. Actor Steven Seagal listed his bulletproof home in north Scottsdale in May. The custom home is located on 12 acres in the guard-gated community of the Carefree Ranch Homesteads. The estate is almost 3,000 feet above sea level and overlooks Desert Mountain, the Phoenix-metro all through floor-to-ceiling bulletproof windows. The unknown buyer receives four bedrooms, theater, swimming pool, spa and three-car garage. A guest home on the property includes a full kitchen, living area and bedroom suite. Julianna Eriksen with Engel & Völkers represented Seagal on this sale. The new owners are in the process of moving in and Seagal has vacated the home.