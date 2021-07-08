Cancel
NASA’s AIRS Tracks Record-Breaking Heat Wave in Pacific Northwest

By NASA Jet Propulsion Lab (JPL)
YubaNet
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unprecedented heat wave that started around June 26 smashed numerous all-time temperature records in the Pacific Northwest and western Canada. NASA’s Atmospheric Infrared Sounder (AIRS), aboard the Aqua satellite, captured the progression of this slow-moving heat dome across the region from June 21 to 30. An animation of some of the AIRS data show surface air temperature anomalies – values above or below long-term averages. Surface air temperature is something that people directly feel when they are outside.

