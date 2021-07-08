Flash Flood Watch in place through Friday evening as storms continue to pour down

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in open country extending from 8 miles northeast of Moffat to 12 miles southeast of Moffat have weakened. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Localized flash flooding is expected to continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moffat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED