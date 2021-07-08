Cancel
Environment

Flash Flood Watch in place through Friday evening as storms continue to pour down

By Chief Meteorologist Alex Garcia
foxsanantonio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Scattered tropical showers and storms will roam the region into the first part of the weekend. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible for the next few days particularly along the coast. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler than normal. A Flash Flood Watch is in...

foxsanantonio.com

#Flash Flood Watch#Heavy Rain#Temperature#Extreme Weather#Bexar Atascosa
