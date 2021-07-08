Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aroostook County, ME

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Penobscot, Central Washington, Coastal Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northern Washington; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Central Highlands Maine, Coastal DownEast Maine, Far Eastern Maine, Interior DownEast Maine, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * From 8 AM EDT this morning through Saturday morning * Tropical moisture will bring very heavy rainfall to the region. * Rainfall rates will rapidly increase Friday afternoon with heavy rain then persisting Friday evening through the early morning hours of Saturday. Rainfall rates will likely exceed 1 inch per hour at times Friday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain totals of 2 to 3.5 inches are expected from Friday afternoon through early Saturday. Locally higher totals are also expected. These rainfall totals and rain rates could lead to flash flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, ME
County
Piscataquis County, ME
State
Maine State
County
Hancock County, ME
City
Washington, ME
County
Penobscot County, ME
County
Aroostook County, ME
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Washington#Extreme Weather#Coastal Hancock#Coastal Washington#Interior Hancock#The Flash Flood Watch#Coastal Downeast Maine#Interior Downeast Maine#Penobscot Valley Maine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for San Bernardino County in southern California Southern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 615 PM PDT. * At 307 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Nipton, Nipton Road, Brant Cima Road, And Ivanpah Road. This includes the area that was previously was under a Flash Flood Warning for the Nipton area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 619 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franktown, The Pinery and Castlewood Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 1237 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rainfall intensity has decreased across the warned area, however light to moderate rain is still taking place with flooding likely as water drains. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 331 and 344. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:36:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Tenderfoot Fire scar in Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 330 PM MST. * At 236 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 between mile markers 277 and 278. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 315 PM MST. * At 1213 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Potato Patch Campground and Playground Group Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 89A between mile markers 330 and 343. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 21:31:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * The Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area in portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Guam, Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:23:00 Expires: 2021-07-23 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Guam; Rota; Saipan; Tinian .A monsoon pattern will bring periods of heavy rain across the Marianas through Firday morning. Torrential rains could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TIYAN HAS ISSUED A * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of the Marianas, including the following areas, Rota, Guam, Tinian and Saipan. * Through Friday morning at 6 am. * Heavy showers and thunderstorms associated with the monsoon will affect the islands the next few days. * Rainfall of 3 to 5 inches with locally heavier amounts are possible through Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch for portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys will expire at Midnight MDT tonight. The Flash Flood Watch is cancelled. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Light showers are still possible over the burn area overnight. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 211 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rainfall has moved off the Museum Burn Scar, however flooding is still likely as rain water drains. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 348 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Congress. This includes the following highways Highway 93 between mile markers 164 and 196. State Route 89 between mile markers 258 and 271. State Route 71 between mile markers 90 and 109. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Normally dry washes, slot canyons and creeks can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 327 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area, however flash flooding is likely as water drains. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Williams, Kaibab Lake Campground and Dogtown Lake Campground. This includes the following highways Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 163 and 165. State Route 64 between mile markers 186 and 187. Interstate 40 between mile markers 158 and 167. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:32:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for The Museum Fire scar in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 245 PM MST. * At 129 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rainfall intensity has decreased across the Museum Burn Scar with the heaviest rates north and east of the scar. Light to moderate rain is possible within the next hour with flooding likely. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 12:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 1257 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Museum Fire scar. Highest rain rates are taking place on the western side of the scar with an automatic rain gauge reporting 0.98 inches of rain in the last 30 minutes in that area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Garfield County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, South Central Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Consider avoiding slot canyons and normally dry washes. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; South Central Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Utah, including the following areas, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity and South Central Utah. * From 11 AM MDT this morning through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop and train off of Boulder Mountain today, and may move down sensitive drainages and slot canyons in Capitol Reef National Park as well as in the Escalante River basin. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in area slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams.
La Paz County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for La Paz by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 18:16:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LA PAZ COUNTY At 616 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain had fallen across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain had fallen. Flash flooding is likely along low water crossings and area washes. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Harcuvar, Salome, Brenda and Wenden. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 14:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 259 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.75 to 1.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Yavapai County FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 13:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Residents in the warned area should shelter in place, and stay away from creeks and local drainages. Flood waters and debris from the Museum Fire scar will affect Mount Elden Estates, with lesser impacts downstream. The Paradise and Grandview Drive neighborhoods may see elevated flows in local drainages. Target Area: Coconino FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MUSEUM FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR COCONINO COUNTY At 116 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated the rain intensity has decreased to a more moderate rainfall with the heaviest rain occurring on the northern portions of the Museum Fire scar. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen with 1.26 inches measured on the scar. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Heavy rainfall could move onto the scar from the east-northeast within the hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Museum Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Museum Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Flagstaff. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-21 15:07:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-21 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Heavy rainfall over the Tenderfoot Fire scar will flood neighborhoods next to the scar and highway 89A south of Yarnell. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE TENDERFOOT FIRE SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 306 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated decreasing rainfall rates over the Tenderfoot Fire scar, however flooding is likely as water drains. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Tenderfoot Fire scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Yarnell and Glen Ilah. This includes the following highways State Route 89 near mile marker 277. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of central Colorado and south central Colorado, including the following areas, in central Colorado, Chaffee and Lake Counties, the La Garita Mountains and western Saguache County. In south central Colorado, the Eastern San Juan Mountains and Upper Rio Grande Valley. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Slow moving thunderstorms, capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding will be possible this afternoon and evening across the watch area. Locations which received the heaviest rainfall yesterday, including Lake County around Leadville, will be most susceptible to flash flooding. * Rock slides and quick rises in creeks and streams will be possible with heavy rainfall in steep terrain. Mud and debris flows will be possible in and near burn scars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy