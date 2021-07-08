Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coffee; Dale SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glenwood, or 8 miles south of Goshen, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Elba, Ozark, Fort Rucker, Ariton, Lee, Pine Level, Mixons Crossroads, Dill, Hooper Stage Field, Lowry Mill, Camp Humming Hills, Wise Mill, Roeton, Marley Hill, Clowers Crossroads, Arcus, Hwy 231 Pea River Bridge, Woodland Grove Church, Jack and Java.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0