Severe Weather Statement issued for Berks, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berks; Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BERKS AND NORTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES At 429 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bechtelsville, or 12 miles east of Reading, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Kutztown, Topton, Bally, Bechtelsville, Lyons and Boyertown. This includes Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 43 and 44. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH