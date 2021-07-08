Cancel
Whitmer announces investments to support Michiganders trying to get back to work

By James Paxson
WNEM
Cover picture for the articleThe Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday the recipients of grants to help Michigan get back to work. The total of the grants is more than $15.6 million. The Michigan Learning and Education Advancement Program (MiLEAP) grants were awarded to 10 groups who will support individuals who are underemployed, serving as essential workers, dislocated, living in distressed rural and urban communities, and disadvantaged economically.

