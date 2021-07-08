Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WWE Hall Of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella Rooting For Phoenix Suns

By Claudia Faust
sports360az.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaparral High School alumni and WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella have been “die-hard” Suns fans for as long as they can remember. In fact, they even recall calling into a radio station when they were in elementary school to sing a song about the Phoenix Suns.

sports360az.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nikki Bella
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Hall Of Famers Brie#Chaparral High School#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Styles ‘Knocked Out Cold’ By Top WWE Star

WWE star AJ Styles recently recalled how Samoa Joe had once had legitimately choked him out with his Coquina Clutch submission move during a match. Joe recently made an appearance on last week’s episode of Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast. Speaking about his submission move, Coquina Clutch, he joked that he enjoyed executing the move on Styles because he likes the smell of his hair. Michelle McCool Phone Call To AJ Styles Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Controversial’ Photo Angers WWE Fans

WWE star Sasha Banks recently entailed herself in a controversy. With the world dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and people being encouraged to take the vaccine shots, The Boss seems to be against the idea of getting vaccinated. Sasha Banks is against vaccination?. The former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion recently...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nikki Bella Sends Message To John Cena Wife

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is currently having a happy married life with husband, Artem Chigvintsev. They were blessed with a baby boy, Matteo. But, it is not forgotten how Nikki and wrestler turned actor John Cena had a relationship but it did not work out. Nikki was always...
Family Relationshipswrestlinginc.com

John Cena Open To Having Children, Nikki Bella’s Reported Reaction

Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has indicated that he’s more open to becoming a father these days, and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella is reportedly happy for him. After dating Bella from 2012 until April 2018, Cena met a woman named Shay Shariatzadeh in 2019, while filming “Playing with Fire” in Vancouver, where she works as an engineer. They started dating in early 2019, and then got married on October 12, 2020. Cena had stated in numerous media interviews, while with Bella, that he did not want to have children, mainly because he didn’t want to be an absent parent while focusing on his work. Not wanting kids is one of the main reasons Cena and Bella split up, ending a one-year engagement.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss WWE Boyfriend Leaks Breakup News

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy were previously involved in a real-life relationship and were even engaged to be married. However, that did not work out and they eventually called off their engagement in 2018, and Bliss is now engaged to musician Ryan Cabrera. Daniel Bryan Huge AEW Signing Rumor Leaks.
WWEnickiswift.com

Nikki Bella Is In Hot Water With Fans. Here's Why

Nikki and Brie Bella are the latest celebrities to come under fire for something that they said in the past. Chrissy Teigen found out the hard way that things that you say in the past can and will come back to haunt you... especially when it comes to social media posts and resurfaced video clips. Even Billie Eilish has experienced the same thing in her career, and fans are not afraid to call these celebs out on their past actions. This time, the heat is on Nikki.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff Dies at Age 71

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Orndorff has died, his son announced in an Instagram post on Monday. "It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my father, Paul Parlette Orndorff Jr," Travis Orndorff wrote. "He is better known as “Mr. #1derful” Paul Orndorff. Most of you will remember him for his physique. Many will remember his intensity. But if I could only get you to understand and see his heart. He will always be Pop, Paw Paw, and Daddy at home. And as much as many of you hated him as a wrestler, he absolutely loved you for it. He was an amazing father that showed me more love than I ever deserved. I love you Daddy."
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg SummerSlam Match ‘Canceled’ By Big Name?

WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg made his return to WWE in 2016 after a hiatus of more than a decade from the company. He would go on to defeat Brock Lesnar in a squash match at Survivor 2016 and then win the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in 2017. He defended his title against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 in one of the main events of the show. As stated by his contract, Vince McMahon can only have him compete in one more match this year, so it has to mean something. Goldberg also admitted to mocking Ric Flair for being too old to be in the ring in the past. Goldberg also sent a bold message to a female WWE Superstar a couple of months ago.
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Adding Female Uso To Bloodline?

WWE star Naomi, who is the wife of Jimmy Uso, had been performing on Monday Night RAW. But now, it seems she is set to leave the brand. WWE has made a quiet switch in brands for the Monday Night RAW star. As per the reports of PWInsider, WWE sources have confirmed Naomi has been shifted from RAW to SmackDown.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar Drops Matt Riddle Bombshell

‘The Original Bro’ Matt Riddle has accomplished quite a lot during his relatively short time in a WWE ring as not only was he a standout for WWE NXT but is also a former WWE United States Champion. However one thing that you probably won’t see out of Riddle anytime soon is a match against former WWE Universal Champion – Brock Lesnar. Is Brock Lesnar eligible for an ‘imminent’ WWE return?
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg Winner Leaks?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley could be squaring off against Goldberg at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view. The former WWE and WCW writer Vince Russo recently opened up on the possible match and reckoned that Goldberg should not challenge Lashley for the WWE Championship. Linda McMahon Returns To WWE With John Cena.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
RelationshipsWrestling-edge.com

Bella Twins Family Surprise Divorce Revealed

JJ, brother of the WWE Hall of Famers, Bella Twins and his wife Lauren were featured on Total Bellas. Their lives have been documented in few of the episodes as major storylines. They were also seen doing marriage counseling on the show, but now the couple has now decided to part their ways.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt ‘Not Returning’ To WWE?

WWE star Bray Wyatt has been away from the company for quite sometime now. He was last seen inside the ring at Wrestlemania 37 against Randy Orton. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that “there is still no timetable for his return to active duty for the company.”. Bray Wyatt return...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Buried’ On WWE Raw For Sad Reason

WWE star Keith Lee made his much-awaited return on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. But, that did not end well for The Limitless One as he surprisingly lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a quick match. The former NXT Champion One had been off WWE programming for...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Critical Of Chair Shots During RAW Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter this week and reacted to the RAW steel chair shots delivered by Drew McIntyre to Shanky. RAW saw Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky come to the ring to celebrate Jinder’s 35th birthday, and to brag about how they attacked McIntyre during Sunday’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. For those who missed it, McIntyre was carried away from the Ladder Match by Veer and Shanky as Jinder barked orders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy