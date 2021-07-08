Special Weather Statement issued for Hocking by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hocking A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN HOCKING COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM EDT At 426 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Hocking Hills State Park, moving east at 20 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Locations impacted include Nelsonville, Hocking Hills State Park, Starr, South Bloomingville, Ilesboro, Union Furnace and Haydenville. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.alerts.weather.gov
