Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

The Latest: Arizona hits 50% coronavirus vaccination mark

By The Associated Press
Republic
 13 days ago

PHOENIX — Arizona has reached a coronavirus milestone with 50% of its population, or nearly 3.6 million people, having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That compares with about 55% nationwide who are at least partially vaccinated. Arizona’s vaccine administration peaked in early April with up to 78,000...

www.therepublic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Local
Arizona Vaccines
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Citizens#Vaccinations#Ap#Health Ministry#Icu#Pasteur Institute#Pfizer#Portuguese#Eu#The Los Angeles Times#Sri Lanka Cricket
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Portugal
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant Is Spreading Fastest in These U.S. States

As the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the U.S., a handful of states have been hit harder than most amid fears of a fresh wave of infections over Fourth of July weekend. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has analysed data collected from...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Public HealthNewsweek

Four States Seeing Major Spikes in COVID Cases Due to Delta Variant

Four states are seeing a major spike in coronavirus cases as the highly transmissible delta variant continues to spread across the nation. Alaska, Florida, Mississippi and Arkansas have all seen a substantial upward trend in new cases over the past two weeks, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Over the...
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Latest Indiana coronavirus updates: State reports 4,617 more fully vaccinated, 16 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Thursday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 12 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The lambda variant is spreading in the U.S. What are the symptoms?

The lambda variant of th coronavirus has continued to be concerning, and now a case in Houston has been worrying experts in the area. Per USA Today, a Houston hospital said it has found its first case of the lambda variant of the coronavirus. However, experts remain unsure if the single case could lead to a widespread outbreak in the same way the delta variant has been raging throughout the country, according to USA Today.
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

COVID-19 Vaccine Related Fatalities Exceed 12,000

Atlanta (Precision Vaccinations) The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed an increased number of deaths reported after a COVID-19 vaccination. Between December 14, 2020, through July 19, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) received 12,313 reports of death among people who received a COVID-19 vaccine.
WorldRepublic

The Latest: WHO: Weekly virus cases at nearly 3M globally

GENEVA — The World Health Organization reported there were nearly 3 million coronavirus cases globally last week, a 10% increase that was accompanied by a 3% rise in deaths, reversing a nine-week trend of declining COVID-19 incidence. In its weekly report issued on Wednesday, the U.N. health agency says the...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Poll: Unvaccinated Americans Say Vaccines Are Riskier Than Virus

A large share of unvaccinated Americans say the COVID-19 vaccine poses a greater risk to their health than the virus itself, according to a poll released Tuesday – contradicting broad agreements among scientists about the safety of the vaccines. The new survey from Yahoo News/YouGov paints an alarming picture of...
Public HealthMerced Sun-Star

Traveling abroad? Here are nations with the lowest, highest COVID risk levels, CDC says

Travel plans are back on for many seeking adventures abroad after the pandemic — but experts warn some countries are safer than others when assessing your COVID-19 risk. An online tool by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers recommendations, or Travel Health Notices, alerting travelers to health and safety threats across the globe. The 4-level system ranks destinations based on reported COVID-19 data.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

Delta Numbers Remain Low, Vaccination Rates High

How widespread the highly transmissible Delta variant is in Imperial County is unclear, but since two cases were found among local patients three weeks ago by public health officials, no new cases have been detected. This comes as overall active COVID infections in Imperial County are on the upswing, more...
Public HealthRepublic

Bach meets Suga as Tokyo virus cases approach 6-month high

TOKYO — Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said with the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week. The surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy