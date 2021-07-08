Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pike by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 16:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Pike County in southwestern Indiana * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 328 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Petersburg, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Petersburg. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
