Summertime at Cardigan Lodge, Alexandria NH

 2021-07-08

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Perfect for friendly hikers that love comfortable accommodations and backdoor access to summit Mt. Cardigan Lodge, a bald face mountain with 360 panoramic...

outdoors.org

Mts Jackson and Pierce

Registration is required for this activity. Join leader on this 7.5 mile loop hike over Mt. Jackson and Mt. Pierce. Elevation gain of 2,800 feet make this a strenuous but enjoyable hike. Great views of the presidential range from both peaks. COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC...
outdoors.org

Lake Tiorati Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Meet at the blue trailhead in the Lake Tiorati parking lot at 9:30. Exact trails will be determined by how many hikers sign up. Bring boots, lunch and a reasonably good attitude. NO DOGS NO SMOKING Old rating is 3C8.5. New rating is vigorous. Vigorous does not mean that you last hiked 20 years ago - or even 5 years ago. PLEASE be honest with yourself and fair to the group - no stragglers. Kindly let me know if you'll be joining us. Thanks. Jay Beilis 201 966-5482 Please note the most recent Covid-19 protocols in AMC Trip Policy below.
outdoors.org

Bigelow Hollow, Union (B3C) (Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A loop hike of around 5 miles on the Mashapaug Pond View Trail. Average ups and downs and views from the lake shore. Meet at 9:30 am at the main parking lot at the north end of Bigelow Pond. Dogs welcome. Rain cancels. Take I-84 to Exit 73, proceed east on Rt 190 2 miles to junction with Rt 171, turn right (east) on 171 and follow 1.4 miles to park entrance on left, proceed .75 miles to large parking area on left.
outdoors.org

Scudders Falls Pedestrian Way Dedication and Opening

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Holcomb Farm, West Granby - 6 miles (easy/moderate)

Registration is required for this activity. Human hikers only. 6 miles of easy and moderate terrain, featuring hardwoods, evergreens, streams, and small waterfalls. Wear hiking shoes or boots and bring at least 1 liter of water. COVID 19 Information: As of December 1, 2021 AMC requires volunteers be vaccinated or...
alxnow.com

Georgetown tearoom relocating to Alexandria waterfront

Lady Camellia Pastry and Tea Room, once described by Washington City Paper as “a six-year-old’s tea party fantasy“, is relocating from Georgetown to an equally posh but overall better waterfront: Old Town Alexandria. Where exactly in Old Town Lady Camellia is relocating isn’t clear. The tea shop hasn’t announced a...
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Hike in the Blue Hills Moderate

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a beautiful hike at the Blue Hills Reservation. Be prepared to hike about 4 hours/6 miles through some rugged, hilly terrain. Bring a backpack with water, extra layers, snacks, lunch, mask, hand sanitizer and sunscreen. This hike and many others are open to the public so you don't have to be an AMC member.
voiceofalexandria.com

Wake Up Alexandria

Wake Up Alexandria is a Chamber networking event that is open to everyone. It offers an opportunity for attendees to learn about the many businesses and organizations within the community. A $1 admission is requested, with all proceeds donated to the day’s nonprofit recipient, the Alexandria Area YMCA. All Chamber members will also be placed in a drawing for the Pot of Gold, which is currently valued at more than $6,500! SERVPRO offers emergency restoration work responding to fire and water damage as well as professional cleanup services and vandalism and bio-hazard cleanup needs. The company motto is "Faster to any size disaster." The team responds quickly and effectively 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The Alexandria area SERVPRO is owned and operated by Trevor Rossum. For more information, visit www.servprodouglasottertailcounties.com.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s November Hudson Highlands Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Meet us at 10:30am in Cold Spring to enjoy a beautiful day hiking the Hudson Highlands! We will hike Bull Hill along trails featuring stunning views of the Hudson and surrounding mountains. We will start and end at our meeting spot near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant at the end of Main Street. We will hike at a brisk pace over a distance of 5-6 miles, including the walk from our meeting spot to the trailhead. The hike will include some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain and is therefore not suitable for beginners. Cumulative elevation gain will be ~1100-1200 feet. Optional stop for food/drinks in the lovely town of Cold Spring afterwards. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2-3 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a vigorous hike. Rain or questionable weather forecasts may cancel or modify hike - please check website for latest updates. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/ Per AMC policy, our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise TRANSPORTATION Grand Central Terminal: 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH RR http://www.mta.info/schedules) Take Poughkeepsie train from Grand Central Terminal. Arrives 10:10am in Cold Spring, NY. Meet at the foot of Main St. (near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant) - https://goo.gl/maps/nSfFBriMgBsvC56i6 . There is frequent train service back to Manhattan on the Metro North Hudson Line. Consider purchasing a one way ticket as there may be rides back to the city from Cold Spring. Drivers: Drivers can park in the free train station lot, behind the train station, which is a 5 minute walk from our meeting spot near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant at the end of Main Street. . https://goo.gl/maps/Shgj3vReDKZTsxqy6 Updated Covid-19 Guidelines: The carrying of masks and alcohol-based hand sanitizer, the readiness to observe social distancing and a Covid-free health status (to the best of one's knowledge) are all requirements of participants that continue from pre-vaccine times. Depending on the preferences of the leader of every AMC event after October 31, 2021, participants may be required to show proof of vaccination or in the alternative a current (within 72 hours) negative PCR test. Alternatively, the leader may simply state that attendance in the event implies an honor bound declaration by the participant of being vaccinated or tested within 72 hours. In the interest of complete disclosure before the event convenes, the leader(s) will specify their own Covid-19 policies either in this section (Overview) or during the registrations procedure. Prospective joiners are encouraged to ask any pertinent questions of the leader(s).
outdoors.org

Baldpate Mountain Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Round Valley Recreation Area (3C8)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
outdoors.org

Lets Explore - Joes Rock - Wrentham (Weekday hike)

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 4 hours (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) limited to 10. late morning to mid-afternoon. We will explore "Joe's Rock" in Wrentham, plus additional trails across the street. This is a new area for us, although Bob once attended a hike here. I'm sure we will find interesting places to explore, and have fun. It's worked every trip of this series so far. Note: Hunting season, depending on region and game species is ongoing. Orange clothing required for all hikes. If you need to borrow an orange vest, email Bob. Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone gets more hikes! Masks: You must bring a mask. We will wear them at "circle up", so we don't have to make a huge circle, and potentially at other times as necessary depending on the Covid status. Weather: Thunderstorms will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Ditto for extreme winds. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain.
