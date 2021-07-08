Cancel
Slowing Down Brain Aging: An Indigenous Group Holds The Key

By Anika A. Syeda
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo learn how to slow down the aging process of the brain, scientists have turned to an indigenous group from the Bolivian Amazon. Known as the Tsimane, this group shows incredible retention of brain volume in old age. In all humans, the volume of the brain decreases with age. But the Tsimane people experience significantly slower brain atrophy than people in America and Europe, according to University of Southern California researchers. Accelerated loss of brain volume is associated with numerous neurological disorders, but most namely, dementia.

www.cleaneatingmag.com

